Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has appointed Oh Seok-joon as a new Supreme Court justice on Friday, following the adoption of the judge's parliamentary hearing report the previous day.Yoon is scheduled to present the new Supreme Court justice with his credentials at a ceremony at the top office Friday afternoon.The National Assembly approved Oh's confirmation hearing report on Thursday, a record 119 days after his nomination was recommended by Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su.An order of merit will be conferred to former justice Kim Jae-hyung, who retired in September.