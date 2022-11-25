Late Night Taxi Surcharges in Seoul to Apply Earlier Next Month

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting next month, late night surcharges for taxi fares in Seoul will begin two hours earlier at 10 p.m.The city of Seoul announced on Friday all administrative procedures related to the new rates will enter into effect from December 1, allowing midsize cabs to impose the surcharge between the hours of 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., expanding from the current midnight to 4 a.m.The new measures also double the maximum surcharge rate to 40 percent for midsize cabs between the hours of 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. when demand is high, while large and deluxe cabs will be able to apply a surcharge for the first time at 20 percent.In February, the base fare for midsize cabs will increase from three-thousand-800 won to four-thousand-800 won while the default distance covered by that price will decrease from two kilometers to one-point-six kilometers.For deluxe taxis, the current six-thousand-500 won base fare covering three kilometers will rise slightly to seven-thousand won.