Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is omitting matches involving South Korea, the U.S. and Japan from its coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.South Korea's first group match against Uruguay held Thursday night, Korea time, was not included in the pre-recorded World Cup broadcast lineup of the North’s state-run Korean Central Television on Friday.The match between Switzerland and Cameroon coming before the South Korea-Uruguay contest and the following game featuring Portugal and Ghana, however, were included.The North's state media also omitted clips of the match between the U.S. and Wales, and another between Japan and Germany.While Pyongyang previously broadcast South Korea's games during the World Cup in 2002, 2006 and 2010, it censored games involving the South, the U.S. and Japan starting in 2014.