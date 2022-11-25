Itaewon Crush Probe Team Grills Emergency Monitoring Officers

Photo : YONHAP News

A special police team investigating the Itaewon crowd crush has summoned two officers of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency who were on emergency monitoring duty on the night of the tragedy.Ryu Mi-jin, in charge of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's emergency call center at the time, arrived on Friday morning for her second round of questioning, while another officer surnamed Jeong was grilled for the first time.Both face allegations that they failed to swiftly grasp the severity of the situation in Itaewon and run the report promptly up the chain of command while on duty at the time of the fatal surge.Choi Seong-beom, the chief of the Yongsan Fire Station, will be summoned Saturday while head of the Yongsan District Office Park Hee-young will be called in next week.As interviews of related figures continue, the probe team is also trying to identify the cause of the crowd crush by analyzing road conditions and crowd levels on the day of the incident based on 3D simulation data provided by the National Forensic Service.