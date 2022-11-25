Menu Content

Written: 2022-11-25 19:01:45Updated: 2022-11-25 19:13:31

National Fire Agency Raided as part of Investigation into Itaewon Crowd Crush

Photo : YONHAP News

A special police unit investigating the deadly Itaewon crowd crush last month raided the National Fire Agency on Friday amid the suspicions over the agency’s inept response to the incident.   

Around a dozen inspectors stormed six locations related to the anti-disaster agency, including the 119 situation room within the government complex in Sejong City, on Friday afternoon and secured work-related documents regarding the October 29 disaster. They also confiscated mobile phones of those involved as part of the investigation. 

The police raid was based on indirect evidence that suggested paperwork may have been doctored regarding the operation of the agency’s central emergency rescue and control task force at the time of the disaster. 

The task force is an ad-hoc organization created to respond to a disaster. 

The police unit also reportedly booked several unidentified officials at the agency involved in the alleged fabrication.
