Journalists' Groups Call for Meeting with President to Discuss Yoon-MBC Conflict

Photo : YONHAP News

Six local reporter organizations have called for a meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol to discuss the row between the presidential office and the press community over MBC’s coverage of the president.Heads of the groups, including the Journalists Association of Korea and the Korea Broadcasting Journalist Association, submitted a written request to the presidential office on Friday, for a meeting with President Yoon, in hopes to find a solution through lively debate and frank exchange of opinions.Regarding the presidential office’s decision to ban MBC reporters from boarding the presidential plane during a state tour of Southeast Asia earlier this month, they called on Yoon to refrain from solely relying on the opinions of his aides, claiming that the latter were only trying to turn the matter into a partisan issue.The essence of the matter, the statement emphasized, is the freedom of the press.They also promised that they will pay attention to the words and thoughts of the president if the meeting is scheduled, and refuted claims that they sought to defame the president or that they were merely trying to put on a show.