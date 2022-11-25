Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Gas, Diesel Prices Both Down This Week

Written: 2022-11-26 13:53:26Updated: 2022-11-26 14:02:14

Gas, Diesel Prices Both Down This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The price of gasoline and diesel both went down this week at local pumps. 

According to oil price portal Opinet run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the average price of gas nationwide fell 14-point-two won to one-thousand-644-point-five won per liter in the fourth week of November. Gasoline prices have dropped for the eleventh consecutive week.

The average price of diesel also shed ten-point-five won this week to one-thousand-878-point-four won, ending a six-week rise.

Noting a drop in global oil prices, an official at the Korea Petroleum Association said that the narrowing price gap between gas and diesel in global markets may also be reflected at home as time passes. 

The official added that oil prices next week could hold steady as gas stations have purchased stockpiles in advance to prepare against the ongoing general strike by truck drivers.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >