Gas, Diesel Prices Both Down This Week

The price of gasoline and diesel both went down this week at local pumps.According to oil price portal Opinet run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the average price of gas nationwide fell 14-point-two won to one-thousand-644-point-five won per liter in the fourth week of November. Gasoline prices have dropped for the eleventh consecutive week.The average price of diesel also shed ten-point-five won this week to one-thousand-878-point-four won, ending a six-week rise.Noting a drop in global oil prices, an official at the Korea Petroleum Association said that the narrowing price gap between gas and diesel in global markets may also be reflected at home as time passes.The official added that oil prices next week could hold steady as gas stations have purchased stockpiles in advance to prepare against the ongoing general strike by truck drivers.