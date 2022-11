Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases have registered in the 40-thousands amid a winter resurgence of the outbreak.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Sunday that 47-thousand-28 infections were reported throughout the previous day including 70 from overseas.The tally is down by about 57-hundred from a day ago due to fewer tests over the weekend. The figure rose by one-thousand from a week ago but dropped by 14-hundred from two weeks prior.Critical cases and deaths remain high while the number of seriously ill hospitalized patients rose by three to 481, continuing above 400 for the ninth day.Friday added 39 new deaths increasing the death toll to 30-thousand-369. The overall fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.