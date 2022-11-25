Truckers' Strike Enters 5th Day, Logistical Disruptions Growing

Photo : YONHAP News

Disruptions to logistics and distribution services are becoming more visible nationwide as a strike by unionized truckers entered its fifth day on Monday.The amount of freight in and out of ports in the country stood at two-thousand-788 20-foot equivalent units(TEU) as of 5 p.m. Sunday, plunging to seven-point-six percent of the usual levels, according to the land ministry.Over half of all construction sites nationwide have been affected by the strike, with about 260 sites unable to continue cement-laying work due to a supply shortage.The likely suspension of cement production from Tuesday may bring a halt to almost all construction projects nationwide, which in turn may impact other industries such as steel, electricity and machinery.Meanwhile, the Cargo Truckers Solidarity accepted a call for dialogue by the land ministry over the ongoing strike and is expected to reiterate its demand during talks this week regarding the extension and expansion of minimum shipping rate guarantees.Interior minister Lee Sang-min, meanwhile, is set to preside over a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Monday to discuss government responses to the strike.