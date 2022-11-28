S. Korea Seeks Win over Ghana in 2nd Group H Match

Team Korea is set to face off with Ghana in its second World Cup Group H match on Monday night.
The South Korean national football team will take on the western African country at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan at 10 p.m., Korea time, hoping for a win after securing one point in a scoreless draw against Uruguay in last Thursday's opener.
South Korea is aiming for its seventh cumulative World Cup win as it seeks to regain the title as the most-winning Asian country at the quadrennial event. Japan is tied with South Korea with six wins after defeating Germany 2-1 last week and falling to Costa Rica 1-0 in their second Group E match on Sunday.
Korea's match against Ghana is also a chance at a record for Asia.
If 28th-ranked South Korea beats their 61st-ranked opponent, it will be a record fifth collective victory for Asian Football Confederation(AFC) member countries in the World Cup group stage.
Saudi Arabia, Japan, Australia and Iran have all won a match so far during the group phase of the Qatar World Cup, tying the record set in 2002, 2010 and 2018, with a record-high six AFC countries participating in this year’s tournament, including the host Qatar.