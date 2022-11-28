S. Korea Seeks Win over Ghana in 2nd Group H Match

Photo : YONHAP News

Team Korea is set to face off with Ghana in its second World Cup Group H match on Monday night.The South Korean national football team will take on the western African country at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan at 10 p.m., Korea time, hoping for a win after securing one point in a scoreless draw against Uruguay in last Thursday's opener.South Korea is aiming for its seventh cumulative World Cup win as it seeks to regain the title as the most-winning Asian country at the quadrennial event. Japan is tied with South Korea with six wins after defeating Germany 2-1 last week and falling to Costa Rica 1-0 in their second Group E match on Sunday.Korea's match against Ghana is also a chance at a record for Asia.If 28th-ranked South Korea beats their 61st-ranked opponent, it will be a record fifth collective victory for Asian Football Confederation(AFC) member countries in the World Cup group stage.Saudi Arabia, Japan, Australia and Iran have all won a match so far during the group phase of the Qatar World Cup, tying the record set in 2002, 2010 and 2018, with a record-high six AFC countries participating in this year’s tournament, including the host Qatar.