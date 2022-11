Photo : YONHAP News

The government on Monday raised its emergency alert status to its highest level as the massive cargo truckers’ walkout continues into a fifth day.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said it is raising the crisis alert level regarding inland cargo shipping from “alert” to “serious,” stressing growing losses from the strike.“Serious” is the highest in the four-tier system, which starts from “attention” and shifts to “caution” and “alert.”Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min will host a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters at 10 a.m. to discuss in detail how the government will deal with the strike, with representatives from relevant ministries also set to take part.