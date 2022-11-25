Survey: 58% of Experts Believe Nation Could See Financial Crisis Within a Year

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey finds that more than half of financial and economic experts believe the nation could witness a financial crisis within a year.The Bank of Korea released the results of a survey on Sunday of 72 experts and employees of financial institutions both at home and abroad.More than 58 percent of respondents said there is a possibility that the nation will see a shock that could lead to a crisis in its financial system within a year, more than double the nearly 27 percent posted in a similar survey conducted earlier in May.The survey also found that some 40 percent of those surveyed said there is a possibility that the nation could see a financial crisis within three years.Roughly 36 percent of those surveyed had high confidence in the stability of the nation’s financial system, lower than the 53-point-two percent with the same perception in the May survey.On what could trigger a financial crisis in the short term, nearly 28 percent of respondents cited increased risk resulting from worsened conditions for businesses in raising funds while nearly 17 percent said high household debt and increased burdens in repaying such debt.