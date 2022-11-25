40,000 Football Fans Expected at Kor. vs. Ghana Cheering Events

Photo : YONHAP News

The police plan to dispatch over a thousand officers nationwide Monday evening as tens of thousands of people are expected to join cheering events for the South Korean national football team’s World Cup match against Ghana.According to the preliminary police data, 30-thousand people are set to gather together in Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul from Monday afternoon to root for Team Korea's second group stage contest set to begin at 10 p.m.Approximately ten-thousand others are expected to attend cheering events at five major venues outside Seoul, including five-thousand at Suwon World Cup Stadium, 15-hundred at Incheon Football Stadium and another 15-hundred at Anyang Sports Complex in Gyeonggi Province.Some 870 officers, including 150 regular police, 12 riot squads of 700 people and 20 SWAT officers, will be deployed at Gwanghwamun Square, while a total of one-thousand-150 officers, including 316 regular police and 14 squads, will be positioned for safety checks at the other locations.The police pledged to cooperate closely with the regional governments and the organizers of the events to maintain crowd safety.