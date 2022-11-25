Oil Tanker Carrying 2 S. Koreans to be Towed Following Release by Pirates

Photo : KBS News

An oil tanker carrying two South Koreans that was released last Friday after being seized by pirates in waters near the Gulf of Guinea is set to be towed.A foreign ministry official said on Monday that the decision came after the ship, which was set to arrive in the Ivory Coast on Sunday, lost the capacity to operate normally after the pirates damaged the engine before getting off the ship.A crew of 19 aboard the four-thousand-ton B-Ocean sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands includes a South Korean captain and chief engineer and 17 Indonesian crew members, all of whom the foreign ministry said have been confirmed as healthy through the navy of an ally nation.Contact with the ship was cut off at around 7 a.m. Korea time last Thursday while it was some 200 knots south of the Ivory Coast. At around 11:55 a.m. the next day, the crew were confirmed to be safe.Pirates in the area were found to have dragged the ship to a spot 90 knots south of the Ivory Coast after communication was severed, resembling a similar incident that had occurred in the very same spot in January.Depending on weather conditions, the B-Ocean is set to arrive in the Ivory Coast’s Port of Abidjan on Wednesday at the earliest.