Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will chair a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to deliberate whether to issue a government order forcing striking truckers to return to work as a union-backed walkout entered its fifth day.Yoon revealed the plan during a meeting of his senior presidential secretaries on Monday, stressing the need to firmly establish law and principle in tackling labor issues.The transport minister can issue a return-to-work order following the Cabinet's deliberation in the event that participants conclude the strike will or may bring about a serious crisis to the national economy.Those who fail to follow the government's order could face up to three years in prison or face fines of up to 30 million won.