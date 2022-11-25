Menu Content

Military Repeats Position That US Is Final Destination of Exported Artillery Shells

Written: 2022-11-28 13:16:33Updated: 2022-11-28 14:48:24

Photo : YONHAP News

The military has repeated that negotiations on the export of South Korean-made artillery shells to the U.S. were based on the premise that the purchaser would be the final user.

Defense ministry spokesperson Moon Hong-sik on Monday dismissed claims by an earlier CNN report quoting an unnamed source from the U.S. Department of Defense that Washington plans to purchase 100-thousand artillery shells from South Korea to be delivered to war-stricken Ukraine.

Moon said that the precondition remains that the U.S. is the final destination for any artillery purchased in ongoing negotiations between local manufacturers and the Pentagon, adding that facts apparently require more thorough verification after CNN quoted an unnamed U.S. official.

Seoul has maintained its position of not sending lethal arms to Kyiv.
