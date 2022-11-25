Police Team to Soon Decide on Arrest Warrants for Itaewon Crush Suspects

Photo : YONHAP News

A police investigative team probing the deadly Itaewon crowd crush will soon decide on who to request arrest warrants for as it continues to question persons of interest in the case.Investigators brought back Song Byung-joo, a superintendent-level officer who was in charge of the Itaewon area's 112 emergency hotline on the night of the tragedy, for a third round of questioning on Monday.Song is accused of failing to promptly report the incoming emergency calls to then-Yongsan Police chief Lee Im-jae.The team also conducted a second interrogation session with Park Sung-min, a superintendent general-level officer who allegedly ordered the deletion of a safety risk analysis report drawn up prior to the Halloween festivities.Yongsan District Office chief Park Hee-young was also grilled for the second time, as were ex-Yongsan Police chief Lee and Ryu Mi-jin, a senior superintendent-level officer who was in charge of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's emergency call monitoring.Kim Kwang-ho, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency chief, is also expected to be called in for questioning after a special internal inspection team handed over its inquiry report to the investigative headquarters.Kim, who was in charge of public order and security in Seoul over the weekend in question, has come under fire for his delayed response.