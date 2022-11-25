Domestic Safety Measures for Public Events without Organizer Announced

The government has announced a set of safety management measures for gatherings held without an official organizer following the fatal Itaewon crowd crush that occurred during Halloween festivities in the absence of an organizing group.



The measures were discussed on Monday during the second session of a ministers' meeting on social issues presided over by Lee Ju-ho, the deputy prime minister for social affairs and education minister.



Officials will improve a manual on enforcing the disaster and safety law by having heads of municipal governments take charge of safety management for public gatherings held without an organizer.



The government also plans to establish an information and communications technology(ICT)-based crowd management system to enable the early detection of accident risks and activate precautionary steps.