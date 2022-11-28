Strike Enters 5th Day, Yoon to Review Order to Return to Work

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: As the unionized truckers' general strike entered its fifth day, the government pledged zero tolerance, with President Yoon Suk Yeol widely expected to review the issuance of an order that would require truckers to return to work. Should it come to that, it would be the first such enactment.Choi You Sun reports.Report: As the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union under the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) continues a general strike demanding improved labor rights for the fifth day on Monday, the government raised its crisis alert level to the highest "serious."It is the first time that the crisis alert related to the nation's ground shipping has been elevated to the highest level in the four-tier system, in consideration of the walkout’s extended disruption to shipments at major distribution facilities across the country.With the government’s response now up to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, interior minister Lee Sang-min has pledged a strong zero-tolerance response in accordance with the law and principles.According to the top office, President Yoon Suk Yeol, during a meeting with his aides on Monday, called for a firmer establishment of the rule of law between labor and management.At Tuesday's Cabinet meeting to be led by the president, the government will review whether to green-light an order ending the truckers’ work stoppage. Rejecting the order would entail criminal prosecution or a cancellation of licenses.The truckers’ union, meanwhile, expressed regrets that the government is preparing such moves without waiting to see what the outcome of a negotiation between the two sides will be. A first government-labor union meeting later ended without agreement on Monday.The union says its total membership of 25-thousand were taking part in the strike. The government estimates the volume of containers entering and exiting the country dropped to around 21 percent of the daily average as of 10 a.m. Monday.This is the second time the truckers have gone on strike this year. Amid soaring fuel costs, they are demanding that the government extend a freight rate system guaranteeing basic wages that is set to expire by the year's end.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.