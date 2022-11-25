DP Again Calls on Interior Minister to Step Down over Fatal Itaewon Crowd Crush

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has once again called for Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min to step down over the fatal Itaewon crowd crush.In a Supreme Council meeting on Monday, DP floor leader Park Hong-keun demanded that President Yoon Suk Yeol stop testing the people's patience and immediately sack the interior minister.He emphasized that the DP will take action at the National Assembly on Tuesday if Yoon defies the main opposition’s ultimatum from last Friday that Yoon dismiss Lee by Monday over the bungled government response to the tragedy that killed 158 people or face parliamentary action.Meanwhile, the floor leader of the ruling People Power Party, Joo Ho-young, denounced the DP's demand as unreasonable, adding that such a move would negate the need for a parliamentary investigation into responsibility for the tragedy.