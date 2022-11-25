Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon Promises Moon Landing by 2032, Mars Mission by 2045

Written: 2022-11-28 16:08:59Updated: 2022-11-28 16:17:08

Yoon Promises Moon Landing by 2032, Mars Mission by 2045

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has promised a moon landing within ten years and a Mars mission within 23 years.

Presenting his "Future Space Economy Roadmap" on Monday, the president said that South Korea will develop its own space rocket engine for the lunar mission within five years and begin mining the moon for resources from 2032.

The long-term space plan includes a Mars landing by 2045, marking the 100th anniversary of independence from Japanese colonial occupation.

To meet the ambitious goal, South Korea will soon have its own version of NASA as the government seeks to open an era of space economy.

The Ministry of Science and ICT announced on Monday that it has launched a team tasked with establishing South Korea's very own space agency, dubbed the Space and Aeronautics Administration.

Establishing an aerospace agency was one of President Yoon Suk Yeol's campaign pledges to secure competitiveness in the global space industry and vitalize the country's aerospace sector.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >