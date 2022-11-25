Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Science

Yoon Unveils Roadmap for Space Development

Written: 2022-11-28 17:49:33Updated: 2022-11-28 18:17:10

Yoon Unveils Roadmap for Space Development

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol announced on Monday that South Korea will develop a homegrown rocket for a mission to the moon and begin mining resources from the moon within ten years. 

The president laid out the plans at a hotel in southern Seoul, unveiling a road map for a "future space economy" aimed at transforming the country into a space power. 

Stressing the importance of space development for future generations, Yoon said that the country will develop a homegrown rocket within five years for the lunar mission and land a spacecraft on the moon in 2032.

Under the long-term plan, Yoon said that the nation aims to land a spacecraft on Mars in 2045 when South Korea celebrates the 100th anniversary of Liberation Day from Japan's colonial rule.

Yoon also presented six major policy and support plans to achieve the goals, including exploration of the moon and Mars, promotion of the space industry and the training of professionals.

The president explained the plan to set up an aerospace agency similar to the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration(NASA).
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >