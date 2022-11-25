'Nothing Decided on Yoon's Possible Visit to Japan within the Year'

Photo : YONHAP News

There have been no decisions made on a potential visit to Japan by President Yoon Suk Yeol within the year, according to his foreign minister.Minister Park Jin made the remarks to reporters at the press center in Seoul on Monday after a forum that discussed ways to improve ties between Seoul and Tokyo.The minister said the government will continue to work to restore the so-called "shuttle diplomacy," in which the leaders of South Korea and Japan regularly visit each other's country.Asked if the shuttle diplomacy could resume even if the resolution of the forced labor issue is not guaranteed, the minister said that the shuttle diplomacy will be possible when various conditions are met.Park then stressed the importance of producing solutions to pending issues and of creating an environment that helps improve bilateral ties.Asked about Yoon's possible visit to Japan within this year, Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koichi Aiboshi also said that it could happen suddenly, but added that he doesn't know of specific plans.