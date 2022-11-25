S. Korea, EU Sign Digital Partnership Agreement

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the European Union(EU) have launched a new digital partnership to strengthen cooperation in semiconductors and other technological areas and to advance discussion in digital trade issues.The Ministry of Science and ICT said that Minister Lee Jong-ho and EU Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton signed the Digital Partnership Agreement on Monday in a virtual meeting.The ministry said that the two sides shared the recognition that the development and use of digital technology should be carried out based on democratic values, respect for human rights, resolution of social issues and the principle of improving people's lives.The two sides then agreed to strengthen cooperation in semiconductors, quantum and high-performance computing, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, digital platforms, data and skills.In the semiconductor sector, the two sides will set up the South Korea-EU researchers forum to discuss trends in latest technologies.The two sides also agreed to advance discussions in various issues regarding digital trade, such as paperless trade and the protection of online consumers.