Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Families of Itaewon Tragedy Victims to Form Official Consultative Body

Written: 2022-11-29 11:38:30Updated: 2022-11-29 13:07:49

Families of Itaewon Tragedy Victims to Form Official Consultative Body

Photo : YONHAP News

The families of Itaewon crowd crush victims have begun preparations to form an official consultative body one month after the tragedy.

The council consisting of 65 family members issued a statement Monday night, saying they plan to voice concerns to the government, seek the truth behind the tragedy and hold to account those found responsible.

They criticized the government for neglecting to properly apologize to the families and take appropriate measures in response, instead inflicting further pain by evading responsibility and giving false explanations.

The families were critical of the government for setting up a joint memorial altar for the victims and announcing state coverage of funeral expenses without consulting with them in advance.

They also expressed frustration over the government's decision to first focus on compensation for the victims and their families before finding the truth and holding to account those responsible.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >