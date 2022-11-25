KCTU Demands Gov't Withdraw Return-to-Work Order

Photo : YONHAP News

An umbrella labor union has called on the government to withdraw its return-to-work order invoked on striking truck drivers in the cement industry, warning that such an order will only lead to further catastrophe.Following the government's order requiring 25-hundred cement truckers return to work issued earlier on Tuesday, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) called for its immediate retraction, saying that President Yoon Suk Yeol's erroneous view of labor will only aggravate the situation.The group said the return-to-work order will push current circumstances to the extreme with the government solely responsible for the consequences. It demanded sincere dialogue and negotiations instead.The confederation argued the order runs counter to the government stance of viewing cargo truckers as private business owners and also cited violations of International Labour Organization conventions that took effect domestically in April.The KCTU criticized the government for lacking the intention and preparation to extend and expand the Safe Trucking Freight Rates System guaranteeing minimum freight rates.They added that the latest strike concerns not only the rights of truck drivers but also the labor rights of all working people, and vowed to fight on and protect the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union and its members.