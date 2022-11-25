Menu Content

Biden Visits SK Siltron Plant in Michigan

Written: 2022-11-30 09:33:16Updated: 2022-11-30 10:34:34

Biden Visits SK Siltron Plant in Michigan

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed his commitment to reviving the U.S. manufacturing and chip industries during a visit to a South Korean company’s semiconductor manufacturing plant on Tuesday.

In his first visit to a facility run by a South Korean company, Biden toured the SK Siltron plant in Bay City, Michigan and stressed the importance of securing supply chains through active investment within the U.S., saying that the U.S. will no longer be held hostage.

Reportedly hailing SK's investment in Michigan as a "game changer," Biden said that the production of computer chips at the SK plant will enable the U.S. to become its own supply chain source for chips instead of relying on chips produced overseas, such as those made in China.

The president said that the U.S. invented the chip before losing its initiative, resulting in the hollowing out of the manufacturing sector, which he called the backbone of the economy.

Biden added that the U.S. will now establish a different kind of supply chain that is available to the rest of the world.
