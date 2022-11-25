Suitcase Murder Suspect Appears in Court in New Zealand

Photo : YONHAP News

The prime murder suspect in the New Zealand case of two deceased children found in suitcases in August appeared in court in Auckland on Wednesday.According to media in the country, the 42-year-old New Zealand citizen of Korean descent appeared in the Manukau District Court facing two charges of murder two days after she was extradited from South Korea.The woman is suspected of killing her two children in Auckland in 2018 before entering South Korea that July. She was arrested in the southeastern city of Ulsan in September.Media reports said the woman, whose identity was not disclosed per a court order, replied to the judge’s questions about her identity and address with help from an interpreter, adding she was not asked whether she is guilty.New Zealand police launched a homicide investigation after the remains of two children were found in August in separate suitcases by a family going through the contents of a storage locker they had purchased in an online auction.