'US Working to Improve Early Warning System for N. Korean Missile Launches'

Written: 2022-11-30 10:30:39Updated: 2022-11-30 11:45:01

Photo : YONHAP News

The commander of U.S. Space Command said on Tuesday that the United States is working to improve its missile warning system to quickly detect any missile launches by North Korea.

Commander James Dickinson made the remark during a webinar hosted by the Washington-based Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies in response to a question about possible effects of Space Force’s creation of its first regional command on the Inco-Pacific Command and U.S. Forces Korea.

The commander reportedly said that the Space Command is working to integrate a sensor architecture that provides the earliest possible warning about any type of missile activity out of North Korea, adding that the U.S. is also looking at how it can incorporate commercial sensors.

The U.S. Space Force opened its first regional component command at the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command last Tuesday, a move essentially aimed at countering threats from China and Russia, as well as responding to escalating provocations from North Korea amid its recent barrage of ballistic missile launches.
