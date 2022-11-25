Workplace Disaster Policy to Shift Focus to Prevention

Photo : YONHAP News

Government policy on reducing serious workplace disasters will shift focus from post-disaster regulation and punishment to prevention.According to a comprehensive roadmap for related policies put forth by the labor ministry on Wednesday, labor and management will be required to identify and remedy risk factors in the workplace in line with the state regulatory guideline.If and when a disaster involving death or serious injury occurs, the government will evaluate the employer's prevention efforts and hold to account those found responsible.The government will revise the occupational safety and health ordinance and standard as well as seek parliamentary approval of revisions to the Serious Accident Punishment Act that directs focus toward prevention.Through the road map, the government plans to lower the workplace accident death toll from zero-point-43 of every ten-thousand laborers to zero-point-29 by 2026, improving the nation’s current 34th-placed ranking among the 38 member states of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development(OECD).