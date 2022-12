Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean ferry is set to resume normal operations from Busan to Japan’s Osaka port on December 1 with around 120 passengers, reversing a COVID-19 pandemic service suspension.The normalization of the PanStar Dream follows an agreement between Seoul and Tokyo in late October to reopen international passenger vessel routes between the two nations amid rising post-pandemic tourism demand. Japan resumed ferries connecting Fukuoka to Busan earlier this month.The fisheries ministry plans to continue cooperation with the Japanese port authority to promptly reinstate additional routes.In celebration of the restored passenger routes, the ministry, the Busan Port Authority and PanStar are set to hold an event celebrating the ferry’s return to Busan port on Thursday.