Photo : YONHAP News

The number of foreigners visiting South Korea more than quintupled last month compared to a year earlier.According to the Korea Tourism Organization(KTO) on Wednesday, 476-thousand-97 foreign tourists came to the country in October, up 415-point-two percent on-year.The largest number were from the United States at 73-thousand-560 travelers, followed by 67-thousand-159 from Japan and 34-thousand-428 from Thailand.The biggest on-year jump was recorded among travelers from Hong Kong at nine-thousand-486-point-three percent, given the resumption of visa-free entry and the easing of Hong Kong's quarantine regulations for returning travelers.Despite the on-year surge, this year’s October tally was equivalent to just 28-point-seven percent of the one-point-66 million visitors posted in October of 2019, prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic.The number of South Koreans traveling abroad, meanwhile, rose 521-point-eight percent on-year in October to 773-thousand-480.