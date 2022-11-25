Prosecutors Seek 15 Years for Ex-Lawmaker in Daejang-dong Development Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are seeking a 15-year prison sentence for Kwak Sang-do, a former lawmaker of the ruling People Power Party(PPP), for receiving bribes from key figures in the Daejang-dong development scandal.At a final hearing held at the Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday, prosecutors requested the 15-year sentence as well as a fine of around five billion won and the forfeiture of two-point-five billion won.The prosecution asked for a five-year prison term for bribery for Kim Man-bae, the biggest shareholder of an asset management company at the center of the scandal, and a one-year term for Nam Wook, a political fund donor.Kwak was indicted in February on charges of receiving five billion won, or two-point-five billion won after taxes, from Kim and others in return for business favors. The funds were provided as severance and bonus pay for Kwak's son, who had worked for the asset management firm.The ex-lawmaker is also suspected of receiving 50 million won in illegal political funds from Nam around March or April of 2016.