COVID-19 Reinfections Increasing amid Winter Pandemic Wave

Photo : YONHAP News

COVID-19 reinfections are on the upsurge amid the latest wave of the pandemic.According to the Central Disease Control Headquarters on Wednesday, the rate of suspected reinfection cases over the past week stood at 12-point-11 percent, up from the ten-point-68 percent registered a week earlier.This means that one out of every eight-point-26 cases were found in patients that had previously contracted the virus.As of November 20, two-point-76 percent of the nation's cumulative 25-point-69 million cases involved patients who had been infected more than twice.Since the dominance of the omicron variants and its subvariants this year, the risk of death from a second infection increased as much as three times than from the first infection.In the wake of the nation's low rate of bivalent vaccination, authorities urged the public to get booster shots to avoid reinfections and serious symptoms.