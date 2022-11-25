Menu Content

Transport Minister Warns More Return-to-Work Orders Could be Invoked

Written: 2022-11-30 15:01:58Updated: 2022-11-30 15:24:56

Photo : YONHAP News

More return-to-work orders can be invoked at any time for striking drivers in other sectors if deemed necessary, according to the transport minister on Wednesday, such as those in steel, oil refining and container transport. 

Speaking to reporters after an onsite inspection of a cement transporting firm in Seoul, 
Minister Won Hee-ryong said taking action after a crisis erupts would be too late, adding that the government will not hesitate to activate such orders for more industries if a crisis appears to be developing.

Noting that a daily drop in stockpiles in the oil refining, steel and container shipping industries from Wednesday will raise the national economy’s crisis level, Won said he believed shipment volumes were gradually recovering following the order issued to cement truckers the previous day.

The minister warned of penalties for truck companies that refuse to deliver the orders as he took a stern stance against the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union.

Won also refused to use the word "negotiation" in describing talks between the union and the transport ministry set for Wednesday afternoon, noting that the Safe Trucking Freight Rates System is a legislative matter.
