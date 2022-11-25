JCS: 8 Chinese, Russian Warplanes Entered KADIZ

Photo : YONHAP News

Two Chinese and six Russian warplanes reportedly entered South Korea's air defense identification zone, or KADIZ, without notice on Wednesday but did not violate territorial airspace.According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, two Chinese H-6 bombers flew into the KADIZ from an area 126 kilometers northwest of Ieo islet at 5:48 a.m., headed eastward and left the zone at 6:13 a.m. They reentered at 6:44 from an area northeast of Pohang, flew northward and exited at 7:07 a.m.Then at 12:18 p.m., two H-6 bombers were accompanied by four TU-95 bombers and two RSU-35 fighters from Russia, entering the KADIZ from an area 200 kilometers northeast of Ulleung Island and leaving at 12:36 p.m.The flurry of encroachments prompted the Air Force to sortie fighter jets to the scene in a tactical move against a potential contingency.