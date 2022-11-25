Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

JCS: 8 Chinese, Russian Warplanes Entered KADIZ

Written: 2022-11-30 15:19:15Updated: 2022-11-30 15:28:56

JCS: 8 Chinese, Russian Warplanes Entered KADIZ

Photo : YONHAP News

Two Chinese and six Russian warplanes reportedly entered South Korea's air defense identification zone, or KADIZ, without notice on Wednesday but did not violate territorial airspace.

According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, two Chinese H-6 bombers flew into the KADIZ from an area 126 kilometers northwest of Ieo islet at 5:48 a.m., headed eastward and left the zone at 6:13 a.m. They reentered at 6:44 from an area northeast of Pohang, flew northward and exited at 7:07 a.m.

Then at 12:18 p.m., two H-6 bombers were accompanied by four TU-95 bombers and two RSU-35 fighters from Russia, entering the KADIZ from an area 200 kilometers northeast of Ulleung Island and leaving at 12:36 p.m.

The flurry of encroachments prompted the Air Force to sortie fighter jets to the scene in a tactical move against a potential contingency.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >