'Talchum' Named Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO

Written: 2022-11-30 19:42:08Updated: 2022-11-30 20:00:25

'Talchum' Named Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO

Photo : YONHAP News

Korea’s traditional mask dance, "talchum", has been named to the intangible cultural heritage list of the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization(UNESCO). 

The 17th session of the UN body’s intergovernmental committee for the safeguarding of the intangible cultural heritage held in Morocco on Wednesday decided upon the dance's inscription into the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. 

The recognition involves 18 different subcategories of the mask dance, collectively submitted under the label, Mask Dance Drama. Including "Bongsan talchum" and "Hahoe byeolsingut talnori", they have been designated as either a national or regional intangible cultural heritage. 

Talchum is a form of comprehensive performance arts combining dance, music and acting staged through interactions with audience members. 

With the latest inscription, South Korea now has 22 successful entries on the prominent UNESCO cultural heritage list, following the likes of traditional song "Arirang", traditional wrestling "ssireum", and musical storytelling "pansori."
