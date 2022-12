Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign ministry expressed condolences over the death of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin, commending his influence on the development of relations between the two nations.A ministry official said on Wednesday that the government greatly appreciates Jiang's contribution to the development of the bilateral relationship, including his role in the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992.The official then conveyed the government's condolences to the bereaved family, adding that the government is preparing to send a condolence message to China.China's state-run Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday that Jiang, the core of China’s third generation of leadership, died at 12:13 p.m. in Shanghai at the age of 96 after suffering from leukemia.