New COVID-19 Cases Fall to 57,079

New COVID-19 cases registered in the 50-thousands amid signs that the latest wave of the pandemic may be entering a stagnant period.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Thursday that 57-thousand-79 new cases were compiled the previous day, including 43 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to around 27 million-155-thousand.The daily tally dropped by some ten-thousand from a day ago and two-thousand from a week ago, but increased by about 16-hundred from two weeks ago.Health authorities said that the pace of infections is slowing down, but the rise will continue for a while with daily fluctuations.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients is down by 42 from a day ago at 430.Sixty-two additional deaths were reported, raising the cumulative toll to 30-thousand-568. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.