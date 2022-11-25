Menu Content

New COVID-19 Cases Fall to 57,079

Written: 2022-12-01 09:58:14Updated: 2022-12-01 11:22:49

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases registered in the 50-thousands amid signs that the latest wave of the pandemic may be entering a stagnant period.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Thursday that 57-thousand-79 new cases were compiled the previous day, including 43 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to around 27 million-155-thousand. 

The daily tally dropped by some ten-thousand from a day ago and two-thousand from a week ago, but increased by about 16-hundred from two weeks ago.

Health authorities said that the pace of infections is slowing down, but the rise will continue for a while with daily fluctuations.

The number of critically ill hospitalized patients is down by 42 from a day ago at 430.

Sixty-two additional deaths were reported, raising the cumulative toll to 30-thousand-568. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.
