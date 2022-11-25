Late-night Surcharge for Seoul Taxis to Apply Earlier from Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting from Thursday, the late-night surcharge period for Seoul taxis will begin two hours earlier.In the case of medium-sized taxis, late night surcharge will apply from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., extending by two hours from midnight to 4 a.m..The rate will also rise from the current 20 percent to a maximum of 40 percent, with the top rate set for between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., at the peak of nighttime demand for cabs, raising the basic fare during those hours from four-thousand-600 won to five-thousand-300 won.Meanwhile, the overall base fare for taxis will jump over 25 percent from next February, up from the current three-thousand-800 won to four-thousand-800 won.The Seoul Metropolitan Government finalized the price adjustment in October after a series of meetings with citizens, the Seoul Metropolitan Council and the inflation countermeasures committee.