S. Korea Aims to Launch Manned Spaceship by 2050

The government has further unveiled objectives for the nation’s space program, this time aiming for manned spaceflight by 2050.The Ministry of Science and ICT on Thursday announced during a town hall meeting its plans for space development, comprising five mission goals – expanding space exploration, completing space transportation, creating a space industry, establishing space security and expanding space science.To achieve all this, the government will gradually increase its annual space program budget from 734 billion won this year to one-point-five trillion won in 2027 and more than two-point-one trillion won in the 2030s.In the field of space transportation, the government will aim to develop an unmanned transportation system by 2030, aspiring to become Asia's space transportation hub by establishing a manned transportation system by 2050.The government plans to review feedback from the town hall meeting and collect opinions from related ministries before finalizing the plans through the National Space Committee within this year.