Photo : YONHAP News

An earthquake with a magnitude of three-point-two shook the southeastern city of Gimcheon on Thursday afternoon.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the earthquake hit at 3:17 p.m. about 14 kilometers east-northeast of Gimcheon in North Gyeongsang Province.The depth of the epicenter was estimated at 14 kilometers.The weather agency raised safety concerns, saying that residents in the nearby area may have felt the tremors.Fire authorities received 35 reports from residents in Gimcheon and Gumi who felt the quake.Thursday’s tremor is the 73rd quake with a magnitude of two or higher and the seventh quake with a magnitude of three or higher to strike the Korean Peninsula this year.