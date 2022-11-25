National Assembly Not to Hold Plenary Session Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will not hold a plenary session on Thursday after rival parties failed to reach an agreement.National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo told reporters that it will be difficult to hold the session on Thursday as the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) failed to narrow differences. Kim added that he will meet the floor leaders of the two parties again on Friday.The assembly speaker and the floor leaders of the PPP and DP, Joo Ho-young and Park Hong-keun met earlier in the day to discuss the matter. Joo reportedly asked Kim not to open a plenary session without an agreement on the agenda, while DP floor leader Park urged Kim to exercise his authority to convene the session.The two parties failed to reach an agreement and Kim decided not to accept the DP's request.The DP, which tabled on Wednesday a motion calling for the dismissal of interior minister Lee Sang-min over the Iteadwon crowd crush, planned to floor the motion on Thursday in a plenary session and pass it on Friday.