Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

National Assembly Not to Hold Plenary Session Thursday

Written: 2022-12-01 19:59:04Updated: 2022-12-01 20:05:50

National Assembly Not to Hold Plenary Session Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will not hold a plenary session on Thursday after rival parties failed to reach an agreement.

National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo told reporters that it will be difficult to hold the session on Thursday as the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) failed to narrow differences. Kim added that he will meet the floor leaders of the two parties again on Friday.

The assembly speaker and the floor leaders of the PPP and DP, Joo Ho-young and Park Hong-keun met earlier in the day to discuss the matter. Joo reportedly asked Kim not to open a plenary session without an agreement on the agenda, while DP floor leader Park urged Kim to exercise his authority to convene the session. 

The two parties failed to reach an agreement and Kim decided not to accept the DP's request. 

The DP, which tabled on Wednesday a motion calling for the dismissal of interior minister Lee Sang-min over the Iteadwon crowd crush, planned to floor the motion on Thursday in a plenary session and pass it on Friday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >