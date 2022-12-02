Consumer Prices Rise 5% in November

Photo : YONHAP News

Consumer prices rose five percent on-year in November, but the growth pace slowed from a month earlier.According to Statistics Korea on Friday, the country's consumer price index stood at 109-point-10 in November, up five percent from a year earlier, although it is the lowest on-year gain since April when it posted four-point-eight percent.Consumer prices retreated zero-point-seven percentage points from a month ago but remain in the five-percent range, as has been the case since August after peaking at six-point-three percent in July to mark the largest gain in nearly 24 years.Prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products rose zero-point-three percent on-year in November, compared to five-point-two percent growth the previous month.The prices of industrial goods gained five-point-nine percent on-year, also slowing from the previous month when it rose six-point-three percent.The growth rate of prices of electricity, gas and water remained unchanged from the previous month at 23-point-one percent in November.Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and oil prices, rose four-point-eight percent on-year in November. The pace of increase is the same as in October and remains at the highest level since February 2009.