Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Consumer Prices Rise 5% in November

Written: 2022-12-02 09:07:51Updated: 2022-12-02 11:59:08

Consumer Prices Rise 5% in November

Photo : YONHAP News

Consumer prices rose five percent on-year in November, but the growth pace slowed from a month earlier.

According to Statistics Korea on Friday, the country's consumer price index stood at 109-point-10 in November, up five percent from a year earlier, although it is the lowest on-year gain since April when it posted four-point-eight percent. 

Consumer prices retreated zero-point-seven percentage points from a month ago but remain in the five-percent range, as has been the case since August after peaking at six-point-three percent in July to mark the largest gain in nearly 24 years.

Prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products rose zero-point-three percent on-year in November, compared to five-point-two percent growth the previous month.

The prices of industrial goods gained five-point-nine percent on-year, also slowing from the previous month when it rose six-point-three percent.

The growth rate of prices of electricity, gas and water remained unchanged from the previous month at 23-point-one percent in November.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and oil prices, rose four-point-eight percent on-year in November. The pace of increase is the same as in October and remains at the highest level since February 2009.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >