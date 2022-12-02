Biden, Macron Condemn N. Korea's Ballistic Missile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron have strongly condemned North Korea's recent ballistic missile launches and reaffirmed their commitment to a coordinated UN Security Council(UNSC) response to the North's provocations.The leaders issued the position on Thursday in a joint statement after their summit talks at the White House.Biden and Macron said in the statement that they strongly condemn the North's unprecedented number of unlawful ballistic missile tests this year that violate multiple UNSC resolutions and pose a threat to regional peace and stability.The statement said the leaders are committed to continuing coordination with the Security Council to address the North's violations.The condemnation comes amid a recent series of North Korean ballistic missile tests, the latest of which was an intercontinental ballistic missile launched on November 18.