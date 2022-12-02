New COVID-19 Cases at 52,987

New COVID-19 cases registered in the 50-thousands for a second day as the latest wave of the pandemic appears to be entering a stagnant period.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Friday that 52-thousand-987 new cases were compiled the previous day, including 55 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to around 27 million-208-thousand.
The daily tally dropped by some four-thousand from a day ago and 700 from a week ago, but increased by about 35-hundred from two weeks ago.
Despite the slowdown in infections, the number of critical patients and deaths remain high, with the number of critically ill hospitalized patients climbing by 30 from a day ago to 460, remaining above 400 for two weeks.
Fifty-three additional deaths were reported, raising the cumulative toll to 30-thousand-621. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.