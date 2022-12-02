New COVID-19 Cases at 52,987

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases registered in the 50-thousands for a second day as the latest wave of the pandemic appears to be entering a stagnant period.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Friday that 52-thousand-987 new cases were compiled the previous day, including 55 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to around 27 million-208-thousand.The daily tally dropped by some four-thousand from a day ago and 700 from a week ago, but increased by about 35-hundred from two weeks ago.Despite the slowdown in infections, the number of critical patients and deaths remain high, with the number of critically ill hospitalized patients climbing by 30 from a day ago to 460, remaining above 400 for two weeks.Fifty-three additional deaths were reported, raising the cumulative toll to 30-thousand-621. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.