DP Railroads Broadcasting Law Revisions through Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

Revisions to the law affecting the formation of boards of directors and the appointment of presidents at public broadcasters such as KBS, MBC and EBS was passed out of parliamentary committee.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) used its large majority at the National Assembly to unilaterally approve the revisions during a session of the broadcasting and communications committee on Friday.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) boycotted the panel vote, protesting the opposition's push for the bill's passage without bipartisan agreement, claiming it has left an unconstitutional and anti-democratic stain in history.The PPP says the revision, which would double the number of board members to include representatives from academia, the media and civic groups and create a 100-person committee to recommend the president of public bradcasters, would lean in favor of the opposition.The DP, for its part, claims that the revisions are aimed at preventing political factions from influencing the appointments of the heads of public broadcasters and guaranteeing the broadcasters' autonomy.The revised bill will be sent to the parliamentary committee on legislation and judiciary for a review.