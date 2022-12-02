Deadline for Yoon Admin.'s 1st Annual Budget Expected to Pass

Photo : YONHAP News

The first annual budget plan of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration for next year totaling 639 trillion won is not expected to be passed before the deadline on Friday.The floor leaders of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) failed to reach an agreement during a closed-door meeting presided over by National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo.Following the meeting, PPP floor leader Joo Ho-young apologized to the public as it is becoming more likely that the bill's approval will not meet the deadline of 12 a.m. Saturday adding that the two sides could meet again in the afternoon if deemed necessary.DP floor leader Park Hong-keun said he had requested the speaker to convene the scheduled plenary session Friday afternoon, regardless of the negotiation’s progress, and wait for the parties to strike a deal.At the center of the bipartisan wrangling are funds set aside for the administration's housing policies and the relocation of the presidential office as well as corporate and other tax incentives.Meanwhile, the DP also requested a plenary session be held on Monday to vote on a motion to dismiss interior minister Lee Sang-min, who has come under fire for his handling of the recent deadly Itaewon crowd crush.