Ministry: Sanctions by S. Korea, US, Japan Show United Resolve against N. Korea's Nuclear Ambitions

Photo : KBS News

The foreign ministry touted the simultaneous announcement of unilateral sanctions against North Korea by South Korea, the U.S. and Japan as a display of their strong, united resolve to sternly respond to Pyongyang's nuclear and missile development.Following the sanctions announcement on Friday, the ministry issued a statement welcoming similar moves by Washington and Tokyo, adding that Seoul has closely coordinated preparations for the sanctions with the two countries.The ministry assessed that the intersecting and overlapping designations of sanctions subjects set by different countries is expected to raise their efficacy.Earlier, Seoul expanded its blacklist with the addition of eight North Korean individuals and seven agencies linked to Pyongyang's nuclear and missile development as well as the evasion of sanctions.Washington designated three additional high-ranking officials of the North's ruling Workers' Party for their involvement in the regime's development of weapons of mass destruction and intercontinental ballistic missiles.Tokyo, for its part, named three new agencies and one individual.The ministry said it will continue to closely coordinate efforts with the international community to create an environment that compels the North to halt its nuclear programs and return to dialogue on denuclearization.