Sales of Hyundai, Kia EVs Drop in Months Following IRA Passage

South Korean automakers have seen a steep drop in electric vehicle(EV) sales in the months following the passage of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act(IRA) that excludes South Korean-made EVs from receiving U.S. tax credit.According to Hyundai Motor's U.S. corporate body on Thursday, the automaker sold one-thousand-191 Ioniq 5 EV models in November, while two units of the Ioniq 2 hybrid vehicles were sold, a 24-point-five percent drop in Ioniq sales compared to October.Since the IRA was signed into law in mid-August, sales of Ionic models in the U.S. have declined from one-thousand-517 units in August to one-thousand-306 units in September and one-thousand-193 in November.Sales of sister company Kia Motors' EV6 stood at 641 in November, 46 percent less compared to October.Hyundai and Kia's overall sales in the U.S., however, broke a record with a combined 125-thousand-13 vehicles sold.